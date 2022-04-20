BJP's Job Is To Change Its Colours: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav trained guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the party's job was to change its colours and create infighting among others.

Speaking to reporters here, Akhilesh said: "Nowadays, the BJP is singling out some people over various issues. In the previous elections, the BJP created infightings among others to create unrest, be it between Yadavs and Patels, Yadavs and Mauryas, Yadavs and Kushwahas and Yadavs and Dalits. Since the BJP government came to power (in Uttar Pradesh), they changed the education system and changed the policies. But when the (recent assembly) elections happened, the people changed the 'changemakers'."

Commenting on the Supreme Court's verdict on the Rafale fighter jets deal, the SP chief said: "Rafale is necessary for the nation. Not only Rafale, but there is a need for a fighter aircraft that will boost the country's air force. But, there has been a lot of issues over Rafale. Our ties with America and Russia are very good. They (BJP) should decide on a new aircraft. The money which they spend on Rafale and other things, that amount should be used for giving employment to the youth, unless the aircraft is delivered here."

While Akhilesh remained non-committal on the tie-up with the Congress in next year's Lok Sabha elections, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister stressed that the BJP should be ousted from power.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should disclose the caste of other deities too, Akhilesh further said, while referring to Adityanath's 'Hanuman-Dalit' remark.

During campaigning for recently concluded Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Adityanath in a poll rally at Alwar had said that Lord Hanuman was a Dalit. "Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a Dalit. Bajrang Bali worked to connect all Indian communities together, from north to south and east to west," he had said.