BJP's Harnath Yadav Demands Arrest Of SP Leader Lal Bihari Over Remarks Against Lord Shiva

Etah: Bharatiya Janata Party (MP) Harnath Singh Yadav has demanded the arrest of Samajwadi Party MLC Lal Bihari Yadav over his alleged controversial remarks against Lord Shiva.

Calling the SP leader's comment "extremely shameful", Harnath requested the immediate intervention of the Uttar Pradesh government and said that the MLC should be put behind bars.

Days after a 'Shivling' was found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque premises in Varanasi, a purported video went viral in which Lal Bihari allegedly made indecent remarks against 'Shivling' and Lord Shiva. Following this, Bajrang Dal workers submitted a complaint to the police in Moradabad. Subsequently, a case was registered at the Kanth police station in Moradabad against the SP leader.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said that Lal Bihari has committed a heinous crime and he is not worthy of forgiveness.

Harnath said that he does not blame only Lal Bihari Yadav as SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also speaks the same language. Attacking Akhilesh further, the BJP leader said that the SP chief praises Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

Lord Shankar, Lord Rama and Lord Krishna are our deities. This kind of attack on the sentiments of 100 crore Hindus cannot be tolerated in any way.

Harnath asked Akhilesh if he supports the remarks of the SP MLC. "If he (Akhilesh) does not agree with Lal Bihari's remarks, then he should immediately sack him from the party, " the BJP leader added. —ANI