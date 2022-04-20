BJP's Bengal Senorita Prima Donna Sharmila Tagore

Kolkata (The Hawk): BJP's Bengal senorita prima donna is Sharmila Tagore Pataudi; she will be fully utlised all out in all nooks and corners of West Bengal in the all out electioneering for the ensuing West Bengal's 234-MLA assembly elections. After in tense, step-by-step detailed equivocative & ambiguous confabulations, minutest analyses, broad-based tete-a-tete with Bengali svelte, adroit, (ambi)dexterous great, great grand niece of Nobel Laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore, senorita + swank + sophistication personified Sharmila "Amar Prem" "Aaraadhanaa" Tagore Pataudi, BJP (cogent-cum-laconic Amit Shah + RSS bigwigs to be precise) has succeeded in roping her in the BJP fold to campaign 24x7x365 for the party from now itself for the next West Bengal Assembly Elections ushering in whole hearted BJPism in that state's voters of all hues en masse without any extrovert or introvert or amvibert discrimination of any kind evincing parity among them all in the state that any way has been vociferously tom-toming that since decades. To La Tagore, they assuredly swore that this time, BJP will set up state government in the state come what may to make the state synonymous with BJP like in rest of the country. Sharmila, adroit in dreamy voice, manipulation of husky voices, swooning tones, gyrating gesticulations, swiggering swiveling, sensualism, simmering par excellence, inviting postures, swanky postures, exhibitionism utmost, display to the fullest will be utilising all that in her campaigning every where in the state so that the people of the state are fondly reminded of her "open", "frank", "unabashed", "bold" performances (watch her in curvacious whacky two-piece bikini in Aamne Saamne etc, diaphanous outfits in 1-after-another Hindi films like good samaritan film Satyakam, Anupama, tightest outfits, revealing outfits, "bold" dances, "carefree" boozing, holding heroes clasp tight, etc + open love making in say, "Aaraadhanaa"{Roop Tera Mastana, Pyar Mera Diwana…}, making hungry [?] heroes run desperately behind her etc) in Hindi and Bengali films and develop penchant for her again even while aceding to her hearty appeals to vote, elect and make BJP win in the West Bengal Assembly Elections and form the State Government in Nabanna and irrepressibly facilitate BJP 'administer' the state unobtrusively, unabatedly towards constant upwardly development in all sectors till 2026 and then persuading the state's masses automatically demand for another terms for the BJP Government…Whats more? Sharmila Tagore now is also slated to be a senior cabinet minister in the BJP Government in the state without any ado of any kind. No mumbo-jumbo on that, really!