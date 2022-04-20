BJP's Attempt To Win Elections Through Whipping Up War Hysteria Has Backfired: Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that BJP's attempt to win elections through whipping up war hysteria and false claims of downing a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet has backfired.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said the US defence officials have also confirmed that no F-16 was missing from Pakistan's fleet. His tweet read, "The truth always prevails and is always the best policy. BJP's attempt to win elections through whipping up war hysteria and false claims of downing a Pak F 16 has backfired with US Defence officials also confirming that no F16 was missing from Pakistan's fleet." The tweet came in reference to the US-magazine Foreign Policy's article which claimed that all F-16s sold to Pakistan were accounted for indicating that India's claim of shooting down F-16 may not be true, contradicting Indian Air Force's (IAF) claim that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shot down a US-supplied Pakistani F-16 with his MiG-21 Bison before his plane was downed. However, the Indian Air Force dismissed the US magazine's claim on Friday, asserting that electronic signatures had shown that it shot down a Pakistan Air Force F-16 jet opposite the Nowshera sector in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) during the aerial skirmish. IAF sources said that radio communication of Pakistan Air Force, intercepted by it, confirmed that one of the F-16s that attacked India on February 27 did not return to its base. UNI