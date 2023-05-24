BJP's Aparna Yadav releases 'Sundarkand' in own voice, asks not to see move from 'political perspective'

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Aparna Yadav on Tuesday released her recording of 'Sundarkand' in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and said that it should not be seen from a political prism.

The 'Sundarkand' was pre-recorded in her own voice and was released today.

Aparna Yadav, who is also the daughter-in-law of late Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, said that she is an artist besides being a politician and her releasing 'Sundarkand' in her own voice should is a work of art.

This comes days after the conclusion of the Karnataka Assembly elections in which the Bajrang Bali row remained a dominant aspect.

"Don't look at it from the political perspective. Aparna Yadav is an artist, too. Look at it from that viewpoint as well," she said.



"Listening to Sundarkand makes you feel relaxed. It pushes away all your predicaments," she added.

Stating that she has sung the 'Sundarkand' "whole-heartedly", the BJP leader urged the people to listen to it.

The BJP leader's move comes days after the Bajrang Bali debate found its way into the Karnataka Assembly elections after Congress, in its manifesto, announced to ban Bajrang Dal if voted to power.

When asked about Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani's remark on Bajrang Dal in which he called for the ban on the organisation, Yadav said that he himself is responsible for his statement, and that she has released 'Sundarkand' with a pure intention.

"Statements often get delivered in politics. You ask those who have said this. I have done Sundarkand Path for god Hanuman," she said.

Maulana Arshad Madani, on May 21, said, "Had Congress banned Bajrang Dal 70 years ago, the country would not have been ruined". (ANI)