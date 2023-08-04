    Menu
    India

    BJP's Amit Malviya takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    August4/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: Following the Supreme Court's stay of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the 'Modi surname' defamation case, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya took aim at him on Friday.

    "Rahul Gandhi may have survived this one but for how long? On an earlier occasion, no less than the Supreme Court had pulled him up for attributing, wrongly to them, an observation, they had not made. Besides, there are several other criminal defamation cases pending against Rahul Gandhi, including the high profile case of mudslinging the venerable Veer Savarkar, filed by the freedom fighter’s family," he wrote in a tweet, referring to the apex court's judgement.

    He said, "Rahul Gandhi is also an accused, along with his mother Sonia Gandhi, in the National Herald scam, and currently out on bail. Conviction in any of these can lead to his disqualification again."

    "Let’s not forget that veteran leaders like Lalu Prasad, J Jayalalitha among others have faced disqualification, following convictions. Rahul Gandhi is on thin ice here. But for now Parliament can do with some levity," Malviya added.

    Gandhi was  convicted of defamation in a Gujarat court in March 2019, leading to his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :Amit Malviya Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Gujarat court Sonia Gandhi Amit Malviya statement BJP
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in