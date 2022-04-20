BJP's Ajay Bhatt Woos Uttarakhandis In Lucknow

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Ajay Bhatt on Sunday urged Garhwali and Kumaoni people residing in Lucknow to vote for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. Around 300,000 people from Uttarakhand live in Lucknow.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is pitted against Samajwadi Party's Poonam Sinha, wife of cine star Shatrughan Sinha, in the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to the polls May 6.

"Today I addressed a meeting of the Uttarakhand Parvatiya Mahaparishad, which is an organisation of people hailing from Uttarakhand in Lucknow. We appealed them to vote for the BJP. Just as people in Uttarakhand love the BJP, most Uttarakhandi people in Lucknow will vote for the BJP," Bhatt told IANS over phone.

He said other top state leaders would also visit Lucknow to woo people hailing from Uttarakhand and to drum up support for party. --IANS