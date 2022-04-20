BJP's 28-Point Manifesto Aims At Grassroots Development In UP

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janta Party on Sunday promised to ensure that benefits of government's development schemes percolate down to the grassroots.

This was indicated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP UP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, during the release of the 28-point manifesto for elections to local bodies in the state.

While stating that the BJP is in power both at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, both Mr Adityanath and Mr Pandey stressed that development would become easier when BJP's candidates win in the three-phased local body elections in 16 districts. The Chief Minister alleged that during the previous regimes in the state, infrastructure development in cities had been neglected. He pointed out that the Prime Minister's urban housing scheme had not been implemented properly and under the rural housing scheme only 29,000 dwelling units had been constructed by the previous government. In contrast, the BJP government had constructed 71,000 houses in just seven months.

In yet another comparison, the Chief Minister said during Samajwadi Party's five years in power only 7,500 houses were constructed under the urban housing scheme, but the BJP government got 161,000 constructed in just seven months. UNI