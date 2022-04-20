Biz travel biggest reason for passengers to travel: Vistara survey

New Delhi: Business travel has emerged as the biggest reason for passengers to travel, showed a survey conducted by full-service carrier Vistara.

According to the survey, 35 per cent of the respondents indicated that business related trips have emerged as the biggest reason for them to travel.

Besides, 25 per cent of the respondents are expected to travel to visit their friends and relatives.

Nearly 6,000 passengers responded to the survey conducted by Vistara.

"To travel is an innate human need and evidently, customers are looking forward to their upcoming travels. Our customer survey validates this, and we expect demand for air travel to soon return in a graded manner," Vinod Kannan, Vistara''s Chief Commercial Officer, was quoted as saying in a statement.

"This finding gives new energy to our plans of growth and expansion in the months ahead," he added.

Furthermore, Singapore, the UK and Dubai emerged as the top three destinations for the customers'' next international travel.

"Singapore, the United Kingdom and Dubai were named most often as the destinations for the respondents'' next international trip, followed by the United States and Thailand," the statement said.

"Three of these five international destinations are already part of Vistara''s international network, which the airline plans to expand to other countries in and outside the continent as it inducts new narrow-body and wide-body aircraft," the airline said.

In addition, the survey showed that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought three key concerns among passengers about flying -- the fear of exposure through the journey, fellow passengers not following health and safety protocols, and anticipated higher fares.

--IANS