Bista Seeks MCA NOC, Likely To Play For Uttarakhand

Mumbai / Dehradun: Promising opener Jay Bista has sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association for a likely move to Uttarakhand.

It is understood that 24-year-old Bista doesn''t want to play for Mumbai anymore.

"He applied for the NOC earlier this week. But in the NOC, he hasn''t categorically mentioned about the other state which he is joining," a senior MCA official told PTI on Friday.

Bista has played 26 First-Class matches and scored 1,486 runs with an average of 33.

He had made his debut for Mumbai in November, 2015 but was dropped from the side soon after.

Younger players like Prithvi Shaw went on to play for India, but Bista kept waiting for his chance.

A source close to Bista said that the opener had an offer from Uttarakhand, which is now coached by domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer and hence he applied for the NOC.

"He was upset after being dropped despite scoring runs," the source said. PTI