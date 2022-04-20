Bisalpur Nagar Palika Retract Its Decision To Declare BJP MLA A Land Mafia

Pilibhit: Soon after ruling BJP MLA Ram Sharan Verma was declared land mafia by Bisalpur Nagar Palika, authorities described it as a typographic error and ordered an enquiry into the matter.

The red faced MLA has sent a defamation notice to the Nagar Palika officer asking them to prove which government land he has grabbed and when.

The Nagar Palika of Bisalpur in Pilibhit issued a list of people in a newspaper who had grabbed government land. The list contained names of 320 people. That list also contained name of BJP MLA Ram Sharan Verma.

"I have sent a defamation notice to the Nagar Palika officials asking them to prove which government land he has grabbed. The act of Nagar Palika was an attempt to malign the image of the party as well as the legislator," MLA said in a statement on Friday. Executive Officer of the Nagar Palika Vandana said that name of BJP MLA was inadvertently added to the list. This was a typographic error. There is no intention to malign the name of BJP MLA," she said in her clarification. "Enquiry has been ordered into the matter and action would be taken against the guilty," she said.

The officer further said that list contained names of those people who had grabbed government land. Notices have also been served to them asking them to explain as from where they got the said land. Verma, is a respected name of the region. He is four time MLA and was even minister when Kalyan Singh was Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. UNI