Birsa Munda Jayanti: President Murmu joins tribal dancers, VP Jagdeep Dhankar tries hands-on Drums

New Delhi [India]: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday joined the folk artists as they performed tribal dance on the occasion of the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda.



Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi also joined the group at the Parliament House Complex.



Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla tried their hands on the drum and danced along with the tribals.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said "Tribal community has a major contribution in India's freedom struggle... The work done by the Tribal community during the freedom struggle is a matter of pride for everyone... Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is being celebrated to let people know about the works done by the Tribal community... Several programmes and schemes have also been initiated for the development of the community..."



On the occasion of the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park and Freedom Fighter Museum in Ranchi and paid floral tributes to Indian tribal activist Birsa Munda.





The Prime Minister was accompanied by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda and Governor of Jharkhand CP Radhakrishnan.



In his message on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda the Prime Minister said in his post on X "Respectful tribute to Lord Birsa Munda ji on his birth anniversary. Many best wishes to my family members across the country on this special occasion of Tribal Pride Day."



The Prime Minister also visited Ulihatu Village, the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.



President Murmu also took to her social media handle and greeted the people of Jharkhand on the state's formation day and wished the state would always remain progressive with its natural resources.



"My heartiest greetings to all the residents of Jharkhand on the occasion of State Formation Day. The birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda is celebrated as 'Tribal Pride Day'. I wish that the entire Jharkhand state always remains progressive with its natural resources and that the blessings of Lord Birsa remain on the people here," posted the president on X.

