Bird Flu: Punjab declared 'controlled area', poultry from other states banned

Chandigarh (Punjab): The entire state of Punjab has been declared a 'controlled area' in view of the outbreak of the Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) affecting birds in neighbouring states.

As per a statement from the Punjab government, a complete ban has also been imposed on the import of live birds including poultry and unprocessed poultry meat into the state till January 15.

The decision will be reviewed based on the evolving situation, the statement said.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Animal Husbandry Department VK Janjua said that both the decisions were taken in consultation with the Animal Husbandry Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa to prevent and control the spread of Avian Influenza, a scheduled disease in the state.

"These decisions have been taken as per provisions of the act to control scheduled diseases under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009," he added.

The Centre on Friday requested states and Union Territories (UTs) to increase awareness regarding the safety of poultry and poultry products. It also issued appropriate advisories to restore consumer confidence affected by rumours.

Bird Flu has been reported from at least six states including Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Gujarat. (ANI)