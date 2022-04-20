Bipasha: Behind every successful woman is a tribe of successful women

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has rooted for women power in her latest social media post.

Bipasha shared a picture, in which she can be seen in a black dress with plunging neckline, paired with red lips.

"Behind every successful woman is a tribe of other successful women who have her back. Thank you to all those women," she captioned the picture.

On the work front, Bipasha recently reunited with husband Karan Singh Grover on screen in the thriller web series "Dangerous", co-starring Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora.