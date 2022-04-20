Bipasha to hubby Karan: New Year for me won't begin till you're back

Mumbai: Actress Bipasha Basu says New Year, for her, will not begin till her actor husband Karan Singh Grover is back home safely. Karan is currently travelling on work.

Bipasha posted a romantic picture on Instagram where she cosies up with Karan in a pool.

"The new year for me won't begin till you are back home safely. I love you and I miss you like crazy. #monkeylove," the actress wrote as caption.

Bipasha and Karan got married in April 2016 after they worked together in the film "Alone" the year before.

The couple recently co-starred in the thriller web series "Dangerous", co-starring Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora. (IANS)