Bipasha Basu: Using this time to better myself mentally, spiritually

Mumbai: Sharing a sneak peek into her work routine, Bipasha expressed her thoughts on Instagram.

"This time, so referred to as lockdown, has been a time for reconnection for me. Reconnecting with my true self, reconnecting with every part of my home, reconnecting with the gift of life. Grateful for each day of my life… Using this time to better myself not just physically but mentally and spiritually too. Each day is a learning experience," she wrote, using the hashtags: #loveyourself, #loveall, #lovelife, #gratitude and #reconnecting.

The actress also posted a video in which she can be seen working out in her living room without equipment. She does a combination of lunges, stretches and core-strengthening exercises.

For her workout session, Bipasha wore a pink tank top and a pair of black tights. She completed her look with her hair in a bun.

The actress was recently seen in the web series "Dangerous" along with husband Karan Singh Grover.

— IANS