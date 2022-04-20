Bipasha Basu: Thrillers make for a perfect canvas for an actor

Mumbai: Actress Bipasha Basu loves to do thriller projects as they give her a chance to emote so much, ranging from drama, action, romance to fear.

"Thrillers make for a perfect canvas for an actor – there's so much to emote, be it drama, action, romance, fear and that's what really pulls me towards this genre," Bipasha said.

"I also believe that this genre is enjoyed by audiences because it makes you feel like you're a part of the process, trying to solve the mystery in your head. While I enjoy other genres as well, thrillers have always been special for me and 'Dangerous' even more so – I love the fact that I could act with Karan (husband Karan Singh Grover) again and collaborate with Vikram (Vikram Bhatt), Bhushan (Bhushan Patel) and Mika (Mika Singh) on this project," she added.

Bipasha is reuniting with Karan Singh for thriller titled "Dangerous", co-starring Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora. The project is written by Vikram and directed by Bhushan.

It traces the journey of a young entrepreneur Aditya Dhranraj (played by Karan) whose life changes when his wife gets kidnapped and what happens when his ex-lover Neha (played by Bipasha) is sent on-ground to handle the case and find the kidnapper. It will be released on an OTT platform MX Player on August 14.

— IANS