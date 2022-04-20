Bipasha Basu turns shoe designer

Mumbai:�Actress Bipasha Basu has been trying her luck in footwear designing these days. The newly married actress, who was last seen in silver screen opposite her husband Karan Singh Grover in "Alone", took to Twitter to share her creations. "I styled the absolute bestseller brogue in new metallic hues - Silver, Gold and Rose Gold, so that you start every day on a happy shiny note! Get yours now on TheLabelLife.com @TheLabelLife #TheLabelLife," she wrote along with a picture of a gold sneaker shoe. Meanwhile, the "Raaz" star also changed her name to Bipasha Basu Singh Grover on Instagram.