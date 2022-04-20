Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover plan a second, longer honeymoon

Mumbai:�Their honeymoon period is far from over: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who got married on 30 April, went to Maldives for their honeymoon and have been going overboard with their love-filled pictures flooding social media. But looks like that is not enough, the couple plans for a second, �longer� honeymoon soon. Speaking about the Maldives trip on The Kapil Sharma Show, Bipasha said, �It was extremely hot... We have roamed around a lot, but the typical honeymoon was short. But we might go for a longer honeymoon,� Bipasha said. how life has changed after marriage, Bipasha said, �Everything about us is still pretty much the same. We�re the same people, we love each other the same way. Everyday a little more. Now on Instagram I write my name as Bipasha Basu Singh Grover.� Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Instagram) Asked if they knew each other�s pluses and minuses already, Karan said, �If in 28 days you come to know the minus points then it�s not a good thing.� Bipasha also said, �Karan sings really well and writes songs as well since the beginning. I feel good about it. At the wedding, he sang three of my favourite songs and performed with the band. That was the best surprise for me ever. My sisters started crying when he started singing. It was quite romantic.� On a lighter note, when Bipasha asked Karan who was the boss? Karan said, �You�re the boss, boss. I have a boss now.� Newly-weds Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are giving us all the perfect relationship goals, especially concerning insecurities and fears - The two actors have revealed that they are open to working together in a film if both like the script, and haven�t decided on any clauses such as no kissing or no lovemaking in films. Speaking at The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday, Karan and Bipasha were asked if they would act in a film together after marriage. Bipasha said, �If we like something; we are two different individuals. Definitely we want to work with each other. But both have to like it.� Bipasha and Karan tied the knot on April 30, 2016. there are some actor couples, who didn�t work with each other after their marriage. Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu to name a few. Reportedly actors add clauses in their contracts as no kissing, no lovemaking scenes, no bikini scenes in their contract after marriage. When asked if they also have such clauses, Bipasha said, �No, we don�t have any such clause. But we�ll think about it. You have given a good point... (To Karan) Nothing for you.� And Karan added, �We haven�t written anything like that.�