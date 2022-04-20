Bipasha Basu, Karan confirm they'll wed on April 30

Mumbai: Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have put to rest all apeculation and confirmed that they will tie the knot on April 30, in a joint official statement on Thursday. While the rumours of their wedding plans went viral when an online portal shared details of the nuptials and pre-wedding celebrations last month, the �Alone� co-stars finally shared the news of the D-day themselves. �We are happy to finally share the good news with everyone. April 30, 2016 is the big day and we cannot thank our family, friends, fans and well wishers enough for all their love and support,� the statement read. �The wedding will be a private intimate affair. Our deepest gratitude for respecting our privacy this far. We hope to have your continued blessings and warm wishes as we embark on this new journey together,� According to the information available so far, Bipasha will marry at her Khar residence, with only family and close friends from both sides in attendance. A reception is said to be planned later at St. Regis, formerly known as Palladium Hotel, in Lower Parel. There will also be a mehendi ceremony on April 28 at Villa 69, a lounge bar in Juhu. But these details are yet to be officially confirmed. While it will be the first marriage for Bipasha, who was earlier famously dating John Abraham, it is Karan�s third wedding. Karan was first married to actress Shraddha Nigam, and later to Jennifer Winget.