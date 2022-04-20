Bipasha Basu Celebrates Birthday In Australia

Mumbai: Actress Bipasha Basu, who turned 37 today, is celebrating her birthday with her actor husband Karan Singh Grover in Australia.

The actress is currently vacationing with Karan visiting the beaches along the Gold Coast and Sydney.

"We have been planning to visit a few islands, and since we both love water, we plan to try snorkeling while we are here," Bipasha said in a statement.

The actress got hitched to TV actor Karan on April 30 last year.

The couple has been sharing a lot of vacation pictures on their social media accounts. PTI