Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover to feature in a music video?

It�s flooding offers for the newly married couple of B-Town Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. After being offered a travel show and MTV�s Love School 2, another interesting offer has come their way. If reports in a tabloid are to be believed then Bipasha and Karan have been approached to feature in a music video and the two are very much considering the idea. Bips and Karan�s popularity increased post their wedding which brought many producers to their doorstep. The chemistry they shared in 2015�s horror film Alone was appreciated a lot and the couple is quite popular on social media too. Also, their fans have been requesting them to do a project together since long. Report suggests that Karan and Bipasha have liked the concept of the song and will soon make a decision. ALSO READ: Bipasha and Karan are not planning their first baby But we will have to wait and see whether this project will reach its final stage or not because earlier also inpite of liking the concept of Love School 2, they had to cancel the deal because of budget issues.�The newly weds were first asked to host the show and later approached to host a few episodes on the show but due to certain budget constraints the association couldn�t move forward. Both Bipasha and Karan loved the concept of the show and share a great equation with the channel. The fact that the association didn�t come through did not make things bitter between the couple and the channel and they wish them all the luck for the coming season of the show,� said a source.