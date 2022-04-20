    Menu
    Showbiz

    Bipasha Basu's new post is pep talk for womanhood

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Actress Bipasha Basu has exhorted women to love themselves, in her new social media post.

    Bipasha's new Instagram picture has the actress flaunting a bare back, even as she turns at the camera and smiles.

    "Dear Woman. Sometimes you will be just too much of a woman… Too smart, Too beautiful, Too strong, Too much of something that makes a man feel like you have to be less of a woman. The biggest mistake that you can make is removing jewels from your own crown to make it easier for a man to carry.

    "When this happens… I need you to understand… You do not need a smaller crown… You need a man with bigger hands — Amazing anonymous quote #loveyourself," she wrote.

    Bipasha recently starred with husband Karan Singh Grover in the thriller web series "Dangerous". The show also featured Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora.

    –IANS

    Categories :ShowbizTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in