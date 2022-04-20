Bipasha's new post is about 'self appreciation'

Mumbai: Bipasha Basu believes in self love and self appreciation, going by her new social media post.

The actress took to her verified Instagram profile and posted a picture of herself in a grey and black low-waist saree, paired with a bandeau blouse.

"Self Appreciation Post #loveyourself #throwback," she captioned the image.

Bipasha's husband and actor Karan Singh Grover dropped a romantic message from his verified account in the comment section.

He gushed: "This is me appreciating yourself."

Recently, Bipasha shared that she is missing the energy and exuberance of performing in front of a live audience. She took to her verified Instagram account, where she shared a throwback picture of herself performing on stage. She said she cannot wait for it to happen soon.

Bipasha and Karan, who worked together in the film "Alone", tied the knot in April 2015.

On the work front, the two will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film "Aadat".

