Biparjoy's remnant may help advance monsoon over east India: Meteorologists

New Delhi: On Friday, meteorologists predicted that the remnants of Cyclone Biparjoy would bring rain to areas of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh beginning on Sunday, aiding the monsoon's advance over east India, which is now experiencing a severe heat wave..

Since May 11th, when no meteorological system formed over the Bay of Bengal, the monsoon has made very slow progress. They also noted that the southwest monsoon current was affected by Cyclone Biparjoy.

They predicted rain in the central and eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as the remnants of Biparjoy moved north and east.—Inputs from Agencies