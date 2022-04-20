Biometric Attendance In All Schools, Colleges Of UP From July

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced to improve the quality of education in government schools and colleges with the introduction of biometric attendance of teachers and other staff from next academic session starting from July next. All the secondary and senior secondary government schools in UP have been asked to install biometric attendance machines within 15 days to ensure that teachers and other college staff are regular to work. Official sources here today said besides the biometric machines, the schools have also been asked to install CCTV cameras within the same time period. The directions were issued by UP Board Secondary Education Director Amarnath Verma to all the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) of the state recently. According to the directive, all the schools are required to install the biometric attendance system within 15 days as the fresh academic session begins from July. "Bio-metric attendance machines will be installed in the schools to ensure that teachers are regular and on time. 'There are instructions to install CCTV cameras in the school premises and also in class rooms. The move is aimed at transforming the government schools," officials claimed. CCTV cameras will keep a vigil on the activities of the school staff and the students, officials said. Apart from these two steps, instructions have also been issued to the schools to hold parent-teacher meetings twice in a year. The University Grants Commission said every week 21 to 24 hours of teaching must take place in colleges. But in UP, the number comes to 15-18, sometimes even less. The low percentage is also because government teachers are involved in a lot of other duties which hits teaching. UNI