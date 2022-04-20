Biogas Plant at BH 3 Inaugurated





























Chandigarh (The Hawk): A Biogas Plant was today inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Raj Kumar at Boys' Hostel No. 3, Panjab University, Chandigarh.

It was built at the cost of around 30 lakhs by a company accredited with BARC, Mumbai. Prof. SK Tomar, Prof. Sukhbir Kaur, Deans Student Welfare, Prof. Manu Sharma, UIET, Prof. Ganga Ram, Director CIL and Warden of the hostel Dr. JS Sehrawat graced the occasion which was held by following proper COVID-19 protocol.

This biogas plant has a capacity to process about one ton of food-waste and other biological materials for generation of biogas through the process of bimethenation. The food-waste for this plant is to be arranged by Horticulture Department, Panjab University, Chandigarh, mainly collected as food-waste from different hostels of PU itself. The plant will be run by the firm for next few years which will cater to the gas requirements of Mess and Canteen of Boys' Hostel No. 3, Panjab University, Chandigarh.

Prof. Raj Kumar congratulated the team for generating such ideas of innovative work for generation of green energy which is the need of hour these days. He stressed that such projects should be extended soon to meet the energy requirements of other university hostels too. Prof. Raj Kumar interacted with the experts, XEN office engineers, the Dean Student Welfare and warden BH-3 to explore the possibilities of utilizing solar energy too in the university. The worthy Vice-Chancellor ignited the gas stove, run on the gas generated from the Biogas plant itself from the food waste arranged by the firm from different hotels of Chandigarh and through repeated requests to the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh by the Warden Dr. JS Sehrawat.

"There is an urgent need for such constructive and environment-friendly projects to fulfill our energy requirements and save our environment", stressed Prof. SK Tomar, DSW, Panjab University. All the dignitaries present on the occasion congratulated the warden Dr. Sehrawat for facilitating the work, managing the inauguration program and ensuring that proper COVID behavior was followed by all present to facilitate the work.