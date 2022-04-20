Biodiversity are humanity's common lifeline: Nepal PM

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Thursday stressed the need to strike a balance between people's rights over natural resources and sustained efforts in biodiversity conservation.

While addressing the UN Summit on Biodiversity held on the sidelines of the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly, he dubbed biodiversity resources as humanity's common lifeline connecting generations and surpassing national boundaries, reports The Himalayan Times.





The premier further said that Nepal has accorded high priority to biodiversity conservation.

Biodiversity protection constitutes a critical component of Nepal's aspiration of "Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali", he added.

Oli also underlined the unique mountain ecosystem of Nepal as the source of knowledge to inquisitive scholars, researchers, and scientists.

He also shared the major achievements and success stories of Nepal in biodiversity conservation and underscored the need to harmonize the efforts under multilateral agreements and internationally agreed development frameworks.

In conclusion, Oli called for requisite political will, innovative ideas, and robust action from all stakeholders in biodiversity conservation.



—IANS