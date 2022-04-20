Binsar, An Epitome Of Serenity

Vimal Pandey

Almora: Binsar is the epitome of serenity and tranquillity perched on the top of a hill with a spectacular view of the snow capped Himalaya peaks and the Almora valley. Binsar derives its name from Bineshwar Mahadev temple, a Shiva shrine, built in the 16th century. The temple is an excellent example of great Indian architecture.

Amidst abundant garlands of alpine flora, ferns, hanging moss and many other species of wild flowers and set deep in the foothills of the great Indian Himalayas, this beautiful place lie 35 kms from Almora in the state of Uttarakhand. It comprises nine villages populated by around 600 people.

An ancient capital of the Chand royal dynasty that ruled the region between 11th and 18th century. This small sanctuary of only 47 sq kms, situated in the densely forested regions of Himalayas at an altitude of 900 to 2500 meters is a notified forest reserve and a bird sanctuary, too. The Binsar sanctuary was established primarily to conserve and protect the shrinking broad leaf oak forest of the Central Himalayan region.

A small protected area, Binsar was designated as a wildlife sanctuary in 1988, following a long local movement for the conservation and protection of the shrinking broad leaf oak (Quercus) forests of the Central Himalayan region.

The sanctuary provides shelter for several animal species such as Leopard, Himalayan Black Bear, Jungle Cat, Barking Deer, Chital, Red Fox, Langur and porcupine. Some of the birds include Forktail, Blackbirds, Laughing Thrush, Kalij Pheasant, Nuthatches, Parakeets and Monal.

Apart from rich flora and fauna,the sanctuary's mountainous terrain offers opportunities for exhilarating treks through pine forests at the lower level and oak, deodars and rhododendron forests at higher altitude.

The chief attraction of Binsar is the majestic and panaromic view of the Himalayas- a 300 km, stretch of famous peaks which includes Kedarnath, Chaukhamba, Trishul, Nanda Devi, nanda Kot and Panchchuli.It also offers an excellent view of Almora town, Kumaon hills and the greater Himalayan valley.

Flora of the Wildlife Sanctuary: Within the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, 25 types of trees, 24 types of bushes and seven varieties of grasses are found. The place has Pine forest at the lower level and Oak and Rhododendron at the higher altitude. This place is abundant in alpine flora, Bryophytes, Pteridophytes, hanging mosses and many other species of wild flowers.

Other main plants of this sanctuary are Kaphal (Myrica esculenta) , Pinus roxburghii, Engelhardtia spiicata, Macaranga pustulata, Quercus gloca, Quercus incana, Quercus leucotricophora(Banjh), Quercus semicarpifolia, Quercus dilatata, Cedrus deodara, Alnus napalensis, Aesculus indica, Pinus wallichiana , Quercus lanuginosa and Quercus floribunda, etc.

Fauna of the Wildlife Sanctuary: The major attractions include Leopards, Ghorals, Indian Red Fox, Jackals, Porcupines, Pine Martens etc. According to recent census, Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary is home to 16 Leopards, 69 Ghorals, 57 Wild Boars, 43 Kakars, 150 Monkeys and two Himalayan Black Bears. In addition to these, the sanctuary provides shelter to other wild animals like Indian Red Fox, Jackals, Pine Martens and Porcupines.

The other wildlife include Chital (Axis axis) Musk deer, Serow (Capricornis sumatiensis) Jungle Cat (Felis chaus), Sus scrofa, Black Bear, pine marten,Fox (Vulpes vulpes), Langur (Presbytis entellus), monkey (Macaca mulatta), Porcupine, Flying Squirrel (Petaurista petaurista),Barking Deer(Muntiacus muntjak), amongst others. It has been declared an Important Bird Area by BirdLife International with over 200 species including Tits, Forktail, Nuthatches, Blackbirds, Parakeets, Laughingthrush, Magpies, Kalij Pheasant (Lophura leucomelana), Monal, Koklas , eagles, Woodpeckers and a range of others. Binsar is also home to many reptiles and innumerable invertebrates including a wide range of Butterflies.

Apart from these, Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary ranks high in avian species variety and visibility. Here, one can see around 200 species of birds including both resident and migratory species Avian Flora The sanctuary has been declared an "Important Bird Area by Bird life International." There are more than 200 bird species in the sanctuary, including Forktail, Blackbirds, Laughing Thrush, Kalij Pheasant, Nuthatches, Parakeets and Monal.

Binar has been acclaimed as elite's hill resort and trekkers paradise. A walk through this sanctuary is a truly fascinating as well as refreshing as most of the park area is shaded with the thick forests.

Famous Khali estate once housed Sir Henry Ramsay, who was the commissioner of Kumaun from 1856 to 1884 and popularly called by British authors as king of Kumaun. He also built his bungalow at Binsar. Khali is also known for launch of Jamna Lal Bajaj of Gandhi Seva Trust. Binsar museum provides detailed and valuable information about the flora and fauna of the region. Zero point is the highest point across entire Almora district, and offers unparalleled panoramic view of the magnificent Himalayan range. The snow-clad peaks of Kedarnath, Shivling, Trishul and the Nanda Devi can be seen from this point.



