    India

    Bindeshwar Pathak's death profound loss to nation: PM Modi

    Nidhi Khurana
    August15/ 2023
    New Delhi: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi eulogised Bindeshwar Pathak, the founder of Sulabh International, calling his passing a "profound loss for the nation."

    The prime minister praised Pathak, saying, "He was a visionary who worked extensively for societal progress and empowering the downtrodden." According to Modi, Pathak's enthusiasm for the Swachh Bharat Mission was always apparent in their conversations, and he provided massive support for the initiative.

    Many others will continue to find motivation in his work. Please accept my heartfelt condolences as you mourn the loss of your loved one. "Om Shanti," he said.—Inputs from Agencies

