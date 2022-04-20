Bin Laden's former spokesperson set to return to Britain

London: Former Al-Qaeda operative and Osama Bin Laden's former London spokesperson is set to return to Britain after being released from US jail.

Adel Abdel Bary, 60, was convicted for his involvement in the terror attacks on United States embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that killed 224 and wounded 5,000 others in 1998.

A year later he was arrested in Britain and eventually extradited to the US after a prolonged legal battle. After agreeing to a plea deal that involved admitting three charges, including conspiracy to murder US citizens abroad, Bary was sentenced to 25 years in jail in 2015, but consideration was given to the 16 years he had already spent in custody.

"He will almost certainly live in a house paid for by taxpayers because that will be the only sure-fire way of monitoring his movements effectively'', The Sun reported.

Bary, who was born in Egypt but granted asylum in Britain in 1990s, had led a cell dubbed the "media information office" for 9/11 mastermind Bin Laden.

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen said, "If there were ever grounds for the Home Office to refuse entry to someone, this is it. His track record is appalling and he is clearly not a desirable returnee".

Dr Alan Mendoza, of the Henry Jackson Society think tank, said: "It is shameful we might have to accept the return of this dangerous terrorist."

Bary's son, Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary, a London rapper who had joined the Islamic State (IS) group, was arrested with two other terrorists in Spain earlier this year.

During his ISIS activities Bary posed with a severed head and declared war on the West, but he disappeared and his social media accounts were suspended in 2015.

The rapper has been stripped of his UK citizenship like other prominent British IS suspects. Abdel Bary, the father, has retained his, however, making him eligible for a return to Britain.

—IANS