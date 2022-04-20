New Finance Minister of UK is Rishi Sunak, son-in-law of billions-dealing Infosys Co-founder Nagavara Ramarao Narayana Murthy and husband of Akshata (Murthy) is a Billionaire in his own right. He as Chief Secretary will look after The Treasury of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Sunak is son-in-law of multi billions dealing Infosys Jt Founder N R Narayana Murthy.

The 39-year old Sunak, who is a philosophy, politics and economics graduate from Oxford University and an MBA from Stanford University, is a conservative party MP from Richmond (Yorkshire). He favours Britain leaving the European Union, popularly known as Brexit. Murthy wished him well in his enterprises.

"Our advice to our children, including Rishi, has been to work hard, be honest, and do good for society," Murthy said.

"We wish him well." Murthy's wife and Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty wrote to her son-in-law congratulating him for becoming a minister and that too, Finance Miniser with a focus on higher posts for himself in the coming days.

"God has given Rishi the opportunity to help the poor and needy of his country. We are sure he will work hard. We are proud of him," Murty told THE HAWK.

Sunak earlier served in the Theresa May cabinet as the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Local Government. An advocate of improving local communities, Sunak has emphasised the use of technology and innovative business models to improve citizen service to local communities.

Technology is something I am passionate about. It has the potential to be transformative," Sunak told the British Parliament during a debate, where he pointed that an innovation fund was launched to embrace digital revolution in local communities and help deliver services better to people.

Born in UK, Sunak's mother was a pharmacist while his father worked in the National Health Service (NHS) as a general practitioner. He met Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata Murty in Stanford, where ..

Sunak then set up a £1 billion global investment firm and specialised in investing in small British businesses before his entry to the British Parliament in the 2015 general election. The couple has two daughters – Krishna and Anoushka. Sunak is among the three Indian origin ministers along with Priti Patel and Alok Sharma to join Johnson's cabinet.

Known to THE HAWK since many years, Sudha Murthy categorically says : "Since we deeply deeply believe in God, we only thank Him/Her whole heartedly from th bottom of our heart," says Sudha Murthy, an entrepreneur in her own right and just-resigned from World Famous TTD or Thirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, AP.

Rishi is a British politician serving as Chancellor of the Exchequer since February 2020. He was appointed Chancellor by the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, following the resignation of Sajid Javid during a Cabinet reshuffle in 2020. He previously served as Chief Secretary to the Treasury under Javid from July 2019 to February 2020, and has been the Member of Parliament (MP) for Richmond (Yorks) since the 2015 general election.

Born in Southampton, Hampshire to an Indian Punjabi family, his early education was at Winchester College. Sunak subsequently studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) at Lincoln College, Oxford, and later gained an MBA from Stanford University as a Fulbright scholar. After graduating, Sunak worked for major investment bank Goldman Sachs, and later as a Partner at the hedge fund management firm The Children's Investment Fund Management.

Sunak was promoted to Chancellor of the Exchequer on 13 February 2020 as part of a cabinet reshuffle, after the resignation of his predecessor Sajid Javid on the same day. Javid had resigned after being asked by Prime Minister Johnson to dismiss his parliamentary aides

Sunak was selected as the Conservative candidate for Richmond (Yorks) in October 2014. The seat had previously been held by former leader of the party and foreign secretary William Hague, who chose to stand down at the next general election.[6] Sunak was elected as MP for the constituency in the 2015 general election with a majority of 19,550 (36.2%).[16] During the 2015–2017 parliament, Sunak was a member of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee.

He supported the UK leaving the European Union (EU) in the June 2016 membership referendum.[18] Sunak was re-elected as MP in the 2017 general election, with an increased majority of 23,108 (40.5%).[19] He was Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Local Government between January 2018 and July 2019.[17] Sunak voted for then Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal agreement and voted against a referendum on any withdrawal agreement.

He was re-elected in the 2019 general election with an increased majority of 27,210 (47.2%). During the election campaign, Sunak represented the Conservatives.