Billings has to set his sights very high, feels Key

London: Former England batsman Rob Key has urged ex-Kent teammate Sam Billings to cement his place in the England ODI side after his career-best 67 not out against Ireland on Thursday.

England won by six wickets to lead the three-match ODI series 1-0.

"Right from ball one, he looked like he was in good touch," said Key as quoted by Sky Sports.

"He got a couple of pull shots away early and then you started to see his tricks.

"Knowing him quite well, he's one of those who hasn't benefited as much as people think from playing in the various leagues around the world.

"When he has gone to those, like the IPL, he has carried drinks. When he has been picked for England, he has carried drinks, playing the odd game here and there.

"He has been around for a while, but he hasn't necessarily had a run of games. He's 28, but he hasn't been able to show just how good he could be or learn how to be a run-scorer.

"I reckon now is the time for him to really start showing that. Today was one innings, now he just needs to keep on going," Key, who has played 15 Tests, five ODIs and 1 T20I for England, added.

"He has to set his sights very high. What do you want to do, Sam Billings? This is not an easy team to get into -- Jos Buttler is there -- but do you want to go to the T20 World Cup [next year]? Then you have to keep putting performances together."

— IANS