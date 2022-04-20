Bill To Replace Ordinance On Private School Fee Structure

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will table a bill in the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature to replace the UP Self-Financed Schools (Fixation of Fee) Ordinance, 2018, which regulates the fee structure in private schools.

The state cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, today gave its approval in this regard.

The bill, which will replace the ordinance, aims at regulating the fee structure in private schools and check arbitrary fee hikes. It will also cover minority institutions that have enrolled students in classes 1 to 12 and charge over Rs 20,000 per year as fees. This will directly benefit the students, their parents and guardians in checking unnecessary financial burden and help improve the standard of education, a government spokesman said. A brief session of the state legislature commences on August 23. PTI