Bill Removing Cap On Green Cards Passed; Indians Likely To Benefit

Washington: The US House of Representatives has passed a bill lifting the present seven per cent country-cap on Green Cards which is expected to benefit thousands of highly-skilled Indian IT professionals. A Green Card allows a person to live and work permanently in the US. The Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act or HR1044 passed with bipartisan support on Wednesday is an important first step in addressing workplace immigration issues and will create a first-come, first-served green card system, putting talent and skills first. The bill, however, has to be passed by the Senate, wherein the Republicans enjoy a majority, before it can be signed into law by President Donald Trump. Under the current system, out of the total number of family-based immigrant visas to be given by the US in a particular year, the people of a country can be given a maximum of 7 per cent of such visas. The new Bill seeks to raise country limit to 15 per cent. Also, the bill seeks to eliminate the seven per cent per-country cap on employment-based immigrant visas. Additionally, it removes an offset that reduced the number of visas for individuals from China. UNI