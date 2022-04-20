Bill Gates To Meet UP CM

Lucknow: American business magnate Bill Gates is expected to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 17 to explore possibilities of investment by his software giant Microsoft in the state, highly-placed sources told UNI today

The sources said that the Yogi government is aggressively pursuing foreign investments in the industrial sector and would be wooing Gates to set up business in UP. The talks are expected to focus on Microsoft's role in generating job opportunities for youth by setting up software technology facility in the state. Before meeting UP Chief Minister, Gates is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 16 to discuss investment opportunities in UP and other states as well.

The American magnate is also expected to meet leaders from India's information technology sector. Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to host international foreign investors' summit, which would be attended by leading companies from, among others, Finland, Japan, the United States, Taiwan and Canada. The high-profile summit, which would also be attended by Indian industrial giants, is aimed at attracting foreign investments with a view to boosting job avenues for the youth. UNI