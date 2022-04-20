Bill Gates' greatest regret in life is...

Despite the success, the fame and the money, it appears the richest man in the world, Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft Corporation, has regrets. And it's the greatest regret of his life. Recently, hosting his third Reddit AMA, when asked about his greatest regret in life, Gates confessed his 'stupidness' on not being able to learn any foreign language. "I feel pretty stupid that I don't know any foreign languages," he said. "I took Latin and Greek in High School and got A's and I guess it helps my vocabulary but I wish I knew French or Arabic or Chinese. I keep hoping to get time to study one of these � probably French because it is the easiest." Gates also confessed that he even attempted to learn using free language app Duolingo for a while. However, it appeared that didn't help either.