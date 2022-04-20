Bill Clinton was a predator, worst abuser of women: Trump

Washington:�Calling former US president Bill Clinton a "predator" and the "worst abuser" of women, Donald Trump today threatened to expand his attack on his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and her husband if they release more "inappropriate" tapes. "If they want to release more tapes saying inappropriate things, we'll continue to talk about Bill and Hillary Clinton doing inappropriate things. There are so many of them, folks," Trump told a rally in Ambridge, Pennsylvania. "Bill Clinton was the worst abuser of women ever to sit in the Oval Office. He was a predator," he said. Slamming the media for allegedly protecting Democratic presidential nominee, the real estate tycoon from New York threated the Clintons that he would speak about their alleged sexual assault cases if they release more tapes about his inappropriate remarks, like the one in which he is seen making lewd remarks against women. Trump, 70, alleged that without media's support Clinton would not be even elected as a dog catcher. He said the 68-year-old would not have a chance without media's support. "The only thing she's got going in the media. Without the media, she would not have a chance," he said. Trump's campaign suffered a heavy blow over the weekend after surfacing of a series of such remarks by him about a decade ago. "One more very important issue where I exposed the hypocrisy of Hillary Clinton, and the media, was on Hillary Clinton's treatment of women. I was getting beaten up for 72 hours on all the networks for inappropriate words 12 years ago. Locker room talk, whatever you want to call it. And I just saw very inappropriate words, but Bill Clinton sexually assaulted innocent women and Hillary Clinton attacked those women viciously," Trump told his supporters at an election rally in Pennsylvania. "You probably saw yesterday we brought four wonderful women to St Louis. Honestly, it was both very beautiful and very sad. They have been trying to get their feelings out for so long and the media wouldn't take it. One thing with me, the media takes it. Whatever. So they were able to get what they wanted to get out," he said. But perhaps the greatest window into the character of Hillary Clinton can be found in what she did as a lawyer when she was defending a man who raped a 12-year-old little girl, he alleged. Amidst booing from the audience, Trump said desperate to win her case, Clinton blamed the 12-year-old victim. Trump said the last 72 hours has framed what this election is all about. It's about the American people fighting back against corrupt politicians who don't care about anything except staying in power and keeping their donors happy. "What I want to say to every American right now is that I accept the mantle of this responsibility for all of us, for all of us," he said.