Bikru massacre accused's minor widow shifted to juvenile home

Lucknow: Khushi, the minor widow of slain gangster Amar Dubey, was shifted from the Kanpur Dehat jail to a juvenile home in Barabanki on Monday morning, officials said.

Amar was one of the co-accused in the massacre of eight policemen in Bikru village on July 3. Khushi was married to Amar merely four days earlier on June 29.

Amar, a close associate of main accused Vikas Dubey, was shot dead in a police encounter in Maudaha in Hamirpur district on July 8. Khushi was later arrested by the police on the charge of conspiracy behind the massacre. Her lawyer had argued that how could a girl married for just four days be involved in such a crime.

Last month, after a prolonged legal battle, Khushi's lawyer Shivakant Dixit established the fact that Khushi was a minor, pointing out that as of July 3, she was aged 16 years, 10 months and 12 days.

Khushi's mother Gayatri Tiwari had pleaded that her daughter faced a threat to her life in jail and was keeping unwell. She also claimed that she was not allowed to meet her daughter by the jail officials.

Khushi has been booked under Sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code and the Gangster Act. —IANS