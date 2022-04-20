Bikru accused to be booked under NSA

Kanpur: The Kanpur Police will invoke provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) against the accused in the Bikru incident, which claimed the lives of eight policemen and left several others injured in an ambush on July 3.

Newly appointed SSP Preetinder Singh said: "Six people, including gangster Vikas Dubey, his nephew Amar Dubey, maternal uncle Prem Prakash Pandey, Atul Dubey, Bauwa Dubey and Prabhat Mishra have been killed in encounters with police.

"Besides, we have arrested five other accused who are in jail. A total of 14 others are still absconding and non-bailable warrants have been issued against them.

"We are now in the process of moving papers to the district authorities for slapping NSA against the five arrested. The properties of all the absconding aides of Vikas will be attached once the formality in this regard will be over."

He further said, "For illegal encroachment on land by the accused persons, police have decided to also book them under Gangster Act and seek the help of district revenue officials as several complaints have surfaced against them in this regard after the Bikru incident."

The SSP further said the police had also put up posters with the names and photographs of 14 aides of the gangster at vantage positions in the city and all of them have been declared proclaimed absconders.

The SSP said that the person who helps the police in zeroing in on the absconders will be suitably rewarded and his/her name will also be kept secret.

There are total 14 absconders in the posters, put up at various crossings, tehsil office, railway stations and bus stations.

The photographs of Vikas Dubey and those killed in encounters bear a cross mark on them.

It may be recalled that eight police personnel, including a circle officer, Devendra Kumar Mishra and three sub-inspectors, were shot dead while their five other colleagues, besides a civilian, injured in an encounter with gangster Vikas Dubey and his aides in Bikru village in Chaubeypur police circle on the intervening night of July 2 and 3.

Dubey, had over 60 cases registered against him. He had hit the headlines when he killed a state minister Santosh Shukla inside the Shivli police station in 2001. Dubey was acquitted in the case because none of the policemen testified against him.

