Biker Boys Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi And Rohit Roy On A Fun Ride

Mumbai: Actors Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi and Rohit Roy had a great time on Thursday as they went out for a bike ride. Kunal posted a picture of the group with their bikes. "A fun ride with a fun bunch," he captioned the post. Fans found the exercise and bonding quite cool. "Such a cool bike you have," a user commented. "Woah Ducati.. bike goals," another one wrote. Rohit also posted a picture of the regime and wrote: "Fab fab ride." Kunal often goes on bike rides. Last year, he went on a bike ride in Europe with Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal was recently seen in the second season of "Abhay". Prior to it, he wowed audience with his acting in "Lootcase" and "Malang". —IANS