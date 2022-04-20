Bike Rider Dies On Spot After Collision With Speeding Car

Noida: A speeding car hit a biker leading to his immediate death in Sector 75 area here, said police on Sunday.

"The accident happened under the jurisdiction of the Sector-49 police station. The age of the deceased bike rider is around 50 years. We have registered a case and arrested the driver of the car. We have sent the driver for a medical test where it will be verified whether he was riding under the influence of alcohol. We are currently investigating the matter and more details will be out shortly," Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Vinit Jaiswal told ANI here. Ramesh Singh, a bystander who was present on the spot when the accident took place, added that the occupants of the car were probably drunk and blamed them for the death of the bike rider.

"The accident happened at around 6 in the morning. The bike rider was going normally on his way when the speeding car, which was out of control, struck the bike rider and turned turtle. The bike rider was wearing a helmet but it somehow came off and he died on the spot. There were three occupants in the car and all of them seemed drunk," Singh said. Another bystander, Aman, confirmed Singh's statement and added he had also helped in getting the men out of the car which had gotten stuck after the incident. (ANI)