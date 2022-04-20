Bike-borne assailant held after shootout with Noida Police

Noida: A motorcycle-borne assailant was held when he got injured in police firing in the heart of the city while fleeing after snatching a man''s mobile phone on Saturday morning, police said.

The accused has been identified as Delhi''s Trilokpuri resident Sajid (21). He has around 18 cases of loot and house-trespassing registered against him in the national capital and Noida, the police said.

His accomplice, however, managed to flee from the spot when the shootout broke out near the Radisson Hotel in Sector 18 around 6 am, they said.

"The accused had snatched a mobile phone from a man, a resident of Sector 49, near Kailash Hospital. The information was relayed on the police network and the duo, who was on a motorcycle, intercepted in Sector 18," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said.

"Finding himself surrounded by the police near the multilevel parking, the accused opened fire on the police team, while his accomplice ran away towards the drain and escaped. Sajid got hit on his leg during retaliatory fire and was held," Singh said.

The officer said Sajid was taken to a hospital for treatment while a combing operation was launched in the area to nab his accomplice.

An illegal firearm, along with some ammunition, was seized from his possession and the motorcycle was impounded, he said.

Further proceedings in the case were underway, he added.

—PTI