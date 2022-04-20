Bijnor: Man throws chilli powder on Class 11 student, second attack in 3 months

For the second time in three months, a 22-year-old man attacked a girl by throwing chilli powder in her eyes when she was returning home from college in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor.





The accused, Bundu, fled after the incident. The Class 11 student was taken to a hospital for treatment.





Police said the attack was similar to the one three months back following which he was sent to jail. A case had also been registered against him at that time.









The victim's parents, however, alleged that police had not dealt with him strictly at that time and because of that, he repeated the act.





They demanded that police take strict action against him this time.





The city Kotwal, Shailendra Pratap Gautam, when contacted, said he would take proper action against the accused after receiving a written complaint from the girl's family.