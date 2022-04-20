Bijnor Shootout: 18 Policemen Suspended

Bijnor: Eighteen policemen, including a police station In-charge, have been suspended in a case pertaining to firing on a murder accused, which led to his death at a court in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Tyagi said here that the policemen have been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty in the case of firing.

Three assailants had opened indiscriminate fire on murder-accused Shahnawaz at a CJM court in Bijnor district on Tuesday afternoon.

A court clerk and a Delhi police constable also received bullet injuries in the incident. The act was carried out by Bahujan Samaj Party leader Haji Ehsan's son Sahil as a revenge of his father's murder.

All three assailants were nabbed in the court while one of Shanawaz's aide Jabbar, who had been brought from Tihar jail for being presented in the court fled from the spot in between the incident.

A murder case has been registered against Sahil and his two accomplices Afraz and Sumit in the city Kotwali. Another case of fleeing from police custody has been registered against murder-accused Jabbar. Meanwhile, Sahil has said that he took revenge of his father's murder. UNI