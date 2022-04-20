Biharboard.bih.nic.in Bihar Board Inter Arts Result 2015 declared

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the results of the Bihar Board Class 12th Inter Arts Result 2015 today (Saturday, May 30) shortly after 3 pm. Students who had appeared for the BSEB Inter Arts Exam 2015 can log on to the following websites to check their Bihar Class 12 Inter Arts Result 2015: biharboard.ac.in biharboard.bih.nic.in biharboardresults.net Students will have to submit their roll numbers in order to access the results. To get the results via SMS, send �BIH12 ROLLCODE+ROLLNO� to 56263. For example, if your Roll Code is 11002 and Roll Number is 10101, SMS �BIH12 1100210101� and send it to 56263. The Inter Science and Commerce Results 2015 were declared earlier this month. As per reports, the exams were held in February and March this year. Almost 15 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar School Examination Board exams. About the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) The Bihar School Examination Board was established for holding and conducting examination at the end of secondary school stage. It also prescribes course of studies for these examinations. At the same time it conducts other activities like holding departmental examinations such as diploma in physical education, certificate in physical education, teachers training examinations and so on.