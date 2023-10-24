Bihar: Stampede breaks out at Durga Puja pandal in Gopalgunj; child, two women crushed to death

Gopalganj (Bihar): In a heart-wrenching incident amid the Durga Puja celebrations, two women and a child died and more than ten people were injured in a stampede at a crowed pandal in Bihar's Gopalgunj on Monday late evening.

The stampede broke out at the Raja Dal Durga Puja pandal during 'Maha Navami' celebrations and revelry, police said.

The injured pandal-hoppers were admitted to Sadar Hospital, the police said, adding that there was no security deployment at the pandal to manage crowds, which led to the stampede.

Speaking to ANI, the Gopalganj SP said, "There was a stampede near the gate of Raja Dal Puja Pandal around 8.30 pm. A child fell to the ground and was trampled upon as the revellers ran helter-skelter. Two women rushed to the child's rescue but also ended up being trampled upon by the crowds. The women gasped for air and succumbed while being rushed to a hospital. The local magistrate and a police team arrived at the spot and took control of the situation."

Police officials said that the accident happened due to excessive crowding at the gate of the Puja pandal.

Further details are awaited.

—ANI