Bihar: JD MLC receives threat calls

Patna: Janata Dal (United) MLC Gulam Rasool Balyawi has filed a complaint at Patna's Kotwali police station after he claimed receiving threatening calls from the underworld, the police said on Monday.

Raj Kishore Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) law and order, said Balyawi received threatening calls from three different numbers on Sunday, and the caller introduced himself as Chhota Shakeel.

"We have put all three numbers under surveillance. These are Indian numbers and look to be local. However, the caller identified himself as underworld don Chhota Shakeel," Singh said.

The police officer, however, refused to share details of the phone call conversations. Sources said the caller asked Balyawi to stay away from the BJP and the RSS.

Balyawi is one of the Muslim faces of the JD(U) in Bihar.

As JD(U) is an alliance partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he has close connections with many BJP leaders and the RSS also.

