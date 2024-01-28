Bihar Turmoil: RJD's Full-Page Ad Excludes CM Nitish, Spotlights Tejashwi

Bihar's political landscape undergoes seismic shifts as RJD's full-page ad sidelines CM Nitish Kumar, spotlighting Tejashwi Yadav's achievements. Speculation surrounds Nitish's potential return to the BJP-led NDA, posing a threat to the Mahagathbandhan rule.

Patna (Bihar): Amidst the growing speculation about the future of Chief Minister Nitish Kumars career, the RJD, a partner in the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance made a significant move on Sunday. They featured Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in a full page advertisement in leading newspapers across the state. This move put Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar on the sidelines.



The advertisement focused exclusively on Tejashwi. Expressed gratitude to him for his various developmental initiatives. These initiatives include creating over 4 lakh government jobs and boosting tourism prospects in the state.



These recent developments come at a time when there are rumors suggesting Nitish Kumars return to the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). If this were to happen it could mark an end to the era of 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar.



The catalyst for these political changes can be traced back to a social media post by Rohini Acharya, daughter of former CM and RJD chief Lalu Yadav. In her post Acharya criticized JD(U) labeling it as a 'socialist party' that claims progressiveness but adapts its ideology with changing winds.



In response to these unfolding events Nitish Kumar sought an audience with Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Raj Bhavan, in Patna on Sunday.

At the time the BJP and JD(U) held separate meetings. Ram Narayan Mandal, a leader of the BJP mentioned that their main focus was to expand and strengthen their presence in the state. He refrained from commenting on what would happen to the ruling alliance leaving it up to the top leadership to explain their position on how things are developing.



Adding intrigue Sanjay Jha, a minister from JD(U) and a close aide of CM Nitish Kumar notably didn't attend the meeting, at the chief ministers residence and chose not to use his official vehicle.



If Nitish Kumar decides to change sides it would be his fourth time doing so in his career. In a post Rohini Acharya expressed her unwavering dedication to fighting against 'communal forces and promised to continue this fight until her last breath.



—Input from Agencies