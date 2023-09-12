    Menu
    Bihar teacher recruitment results likely to be announced soon

    Pankaj Sharma
    September12/ 2023
    Patna: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is likely to announce soon the results of an exam conducted for teacher recruitment to 1.70 lakh posts.

    Sources have said that the result will be announced in two phases.

    In the first phase, BPSE will announce the result of candidates to be appointed as teachers for Class 9 to 12 from September 18 to 20.

    In the second phase, it will announce the result from September 22 to 25 for teachers for Class 1 to 5.

    BPSC had conducted the examination for the1.70 lakh posts from August 24 to 26. The aspirants are now eagerly waiting for the result.

    —IANS 

